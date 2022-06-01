Sri Lanka Port operators rebuff fabricated news, introduce a complaint mechanism to report fraud

SLPA has introduced an easy-to-report complaint mechanism against fraud and corruption, intending to enhance the quality of port operations and services.

The operations and services of the Port of Colombo continue uninterrupted, but, regrettably, false news is being spread by various media outlets, the Sri Lanka Port Authority said at a media briefing held yesterday (31) with the participation of the main stakeholders in the operations of the Port of Colombo.

Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority Upul Jayatissa, CEO-South Asia Gateway Terminal Romesh David, CEO Colombo International Container Terminal Jack Huang and Ceylon Association of Shipping Agents (CASA) Chairperson Ms. Shehara de Silva were also present at the media briefing which was presided over by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Dr. Prasantha Jayamanna.

During the media briefing, they briefed local and foreign journalists on the Port of Colombo’s current operations and service status and ongoing development projects.

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) has also introduced an easy-to-report complaint mechanism against fraud and corruption, intending to enhance the quality of port operations and services.

Accordingly, anyone using the port can use the telephone number +94716413332 to lodge an authentic complaint through WhatsApp in case of any fraudulence in operations and services in ports in Sri Lanka.

The privacy of the nominal plaintiff is fully protected. However, if the complainant wishes, he or she can file his or her grievances anonymously. All complaints received will be given due attention.

SLPA Chairman Jayamanna said the main objective of this initiative is to further strengthen the efficiency and reliability of the port operations and services.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Association of Shipping Agents (CASA) today donated 100 bicycles to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) for the use of port users to achieve the goal of turning the Port of Colombo into a green port.

Ms. Shehara de Silva, Chairperson of the CASA, presented the 100 bicycles to the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Dr. Prashantha Jayamanna this morning.

The event was attended by officials from the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, South Asia Gateway Terminal, Colombo International Container Terminal, and Ceylon Shipping Agents Association.