Strikes season in Britain

British Airways Pilots Union will send out ballots for industrial action next week

by Victor Cherubim

Widespread industrial action is threatening Britain’s infrastructure in a summer of discontent.

No need to know the full names of the Workers’ Union in Britain. Think of RMT (Rail) ASLEF (Tube & Tram), BALPA,(Airline Pilots) GMB & Unite (Travel, Baggage handlers), CMU (Post Office) and even Bin Collectors, all are either in the process of strike action or have balloted their members for more pay, better working conditions, and more security.

To my mind, it is to do with employers wanting to do away with outdated practices, and workers’ unions easily clawing back the cost of living increases in pay.

Rail Strike

The biggest strike on Britain’s railways in 33 years is on after the RMT (Transport Union) and rail bosses failed to agree on a deal on two occasions during the two days this week of crippling strikes continue.

I can recall the Miners’ strike, (6 March 1984 –3 March 1985). It was the last major industrial action within the coal industry. It was an attempt to prevent colliery closures.

It was led by Arthur Scargill of the National Union of Mineworkers. It was during the time of PM was Margaret Thatcher – another Conservative government.

I can recall the flying pickets and the police on horseback outside colliery picket lines. The records show that the number of person-days lost to the strike was a staggering 26 million, making it the largest strike since the history of the General Strike of 1926.

The current Rail strike and workers voting for strike action

We had no trains, or rather less rail travel, last Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and also expected on Saturday 25 June 2022, three days of industrial action. There was also a closure on London Underground on 21 June in another row over jobs and pay.

The rail strike is about pay, conditions and job cuts. Commuters are being urged to avoid the network altogether and to use alternative forms of travel, such as buses, mopeds, e-scooters or car journeys or walk to work.

Railway company chiefs have vowed to dump outdated working practices, which were originally set up by unions and management for safety reasons. Now, railways are proposing efficiency savings, which revolve around the use of new technology. One such is the use of “drones” to check railway tracks, rather than workers walking along lines.

RMT Union General Secretary, Mick Lynch, said it will lay off 1800 jobs and that was unacceptable. The Rail Companies have said that there is no way they will accept the demand of the RMT for 7% wage increases.

The three days of strike will cost the economy approx. £91 million.

Copy Cat Strike Action

British Airways Pilots Union are to send out ballots for industrial action next week.

Members of ASLEF Underground Workers at tramline in Croydon will stage a 48 hour walkout next week and more strikes are likely.

More than 115,000 UCW Royal Mail workers are to be balloted for industrial action in a row over pay and weekend working.

Engineering workers at Rolls Royce Unite Union have rejected the latest pay offer stating it felt short of expectations.

Besides, the summer in Britain is mired by multiple strikes with Heathrow Check-In staff and Baggage handlers voting in favour of strike forcing airlines to cancel 10 % of all flights, because of shortage of baggage handlers. Pilots on many airlines are using this opportunity also consider strike action.

What you don’t know and will not know about the real cause of disruption, is that the pandemic has made many Brits to take early voluntary retirement. Taking retirement earlier than planned, is opening up job vacancies that cannot be filled in the usual way of recruitment. The Government prides itself, that it has reduced unemployment in Britain.