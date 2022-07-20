An air of unreality, if you consider the weather?

As many of my readers already know, Boris is unstoppable. He is the only man who will bypass a Cabinet Meeting and visit Farnborough Air Show, in Hampshire instead?

As record breaking heat waves sweep UK and Europe, one group of people in UK are lamenting the end of the Boris Johnson Era, but nobody else in the Labour Party gives a stuff, rather a snuff?

While the ordinary people think of the heat and the environmental climate crisis, the UK Prime Ministerial candidates, have mostly seemed to answer a different question – the cost of living?

The heat wave is similar to what I experienced in London in July 1976, as temperatures are forecast to hit 41 degrees C (106 degrees F). It seems, once in a lifetime, but not according to climate change activists. Of course, the barmy weather is not going to last for the summer, but while it’s on, there is an element of unreality?

We are told the heatwave has halted flights not only at our airports at Heathrow, Gatwick, and around the country, more so at RAF Base, Brize Norton, a village in Oxfordshire, as a military source told Sky News, the “runway has melted”.

I hesitate to state what happened on my journey out yesterday? I went out to do my shopping on our brand new “Elizabeth Line,” with the refreshing air conditioned service. As I got off at Stratford in East London, to join the Tube, the Central Line, I went back in time. I found the antiquated service had its heating on in the height of a heatwave. Need I say, it was unbearable, for even a Sri Lankan like me, so I got off at the next station? There was no one to complain about the sweltering temperature inside the Central Line which was packed to capacity. This is all the more why we Sri Lankans think of home, sweet home, even “Gota Go Home” village?

The heat drove millions in UK to work from home we are told.

With road congestion down in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, according to data, from the “Satnav” Company, “Tom Tom”.

Rail passenger numbers had also fallen by 20% with some lines closed.

Weather, in summer or winter, is big news. We expect trains being cancelled for “leaves on the track” in winter; we expect train being taken off service or slow running, for “buckled” lines. Water usage has surged with the hot weather to record levels, but there is nothing like an ice cold water shower in the heat wave.

What’s the Talk of the Town?

The talk of the Town is “who will win the 4th ballot in the Premier Stakes, when Boris Johnson leaves office as Caretaker Prime Minister on 6 September 2022.

As many of my readers already know, Boris is unstoppable. He is the only man who will bypass a Cabinet Meeting and visit Farnborough Air Show, in Hampshire instead?

He is the only man, who will refuse a call for a Vote of No Confidence of a Caretaker Prime Minister in office by the Labour Party and instead call one by his Government and win it

yesterday (18 July 2022), with a thumping majority of 110 voting against his removal from office until September 2022.

Boris Johnson, may be soon out of office, but he is the only Prime Minister after he leaves office, who may continue to use terms such as “Deep State” to describe and never to allow the freedoms achieved by Brexit or surrender the rights of the British people to the European Union, ever again?

What is Deep State?

Deep State is a term often used by conspiracy theorists to describe shadowy government officials who carry out secret acts “unbeknown” to the wider public.

As some in Sri Lanka know, there are two Britain’s; “open Britain and the closed Britain”?