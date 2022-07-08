Ceylon Chamber appeals to all parties to prevent violence on 9th July

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce notes that a number of political parties, professional associations and civil society organizations have called for mass protests on 9th July. While clearly understanding the views of the general public and recognizing their freedom of speech and right to express views through public protests, CCC appeals to all parties to carry out such protests in a peaceful and non-violent manner. We hope the authorities will also act with increased vigilance to prevent any recurrence of the kind of unwanted violence that took place on the 9th of May as any act of violence from either side would seriously undermine all efforts that are being taken to resolve the economic crisis that is causing enormous hardships to the people of this country.







