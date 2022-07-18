Sri Lanka: Actg. President seeks UK intelligence support for Easter Bombing investigation

Acting President explained that negotiations with the IMF were nearing conclusion, and discussions for assistance with foreign countries were also progressing.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that the absence of a proper Easter Sunday investigation has meant that this issue has still not been fully resolved, Acting President's Media Division said in a statement.

The rest of the statement reads as follows;

In a special statement, Acting President Wickremesinghe explained that when he took over as Prime Minister on May 13th the economy had collapsed, with power cuts lasting 5 hours a day. In the two months since then, the Acting President explained that power cuts had been reduced to 3 hours a day, fertiliser has been provided to the farmers and the gas shortage in the country has been solved.

He further stated that last minute he explained July would be a difficult period for the supply of fuel. However, diesel stocks have been secured and are being distributed while from the 21st of July petrol will also be distributed.

He also explained that relief was being provided to the citizens of the country who are struggling with the economic crisis. The Acting President stated that the loans taken by paddy farmers who have planted fields less than 2 acres have been cancelled. While due to the drop in the world oil prices, the fuel prices in the country have also been reduced.

While highlighting the steps taken so far, the Acting President further explained that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were nearing conclusion, and discussions for assistance with foreign countries were also progressing.

Acting President Wickremesinghe also said that due to the incomplete nature of the Easter Sunday attack he is requesting the assistance of the UK Government and their intelligence services.

He went on to explain that the current political crisis in the country is due to the Executive Presidency and stated that the 19th Amendment would be re-introduced which would address many of the concerns of the public.

The Acting President went on to explain that there were elements within society who were attempting to disrupt the peace in the country. He explained that these elements would be prohibited from disrupting the country’s progress. Hon. Wickremesinghe further stated that the peaceful protesters who had legitimate concerns would be engaged with the Government and solutions would be found for them.

Acting President Wickremesinghe called upon the political parties in the country to put aside their differences and not allow the country to suffer over differences over an individual. He urged them to come together and form an All-Party Government which would allow the country to recover from the economic crisis.