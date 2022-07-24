What’s going on in our economy, not why?

How do the people feel, is what is totally absent or missing in our governance? This is the predicament of how we find ourselves in our Constitution?

by Victor Cherubim

Human behaviour, many analysts, and behavioural scientists believe is not subject to mathematical prediction, as the laws of Physics.

We Sri Lankans, wherever we live, rightly or wrongly feel, that nothing much can be done, or would be done differently, due to competing political economies, as Government is in a neutered form today? It is a hedgy state of affairs?

We call ourselves The Democratic Socialist Peoples’ Republic of Sri Lanka. We are now neither “democratic” nor “socialist” nor “peoples” republic, perhaps, since 9 July 2022. Why?

Unlike other Constitutions around the world, “Our People are the sovereign body”, not the State. It is not even Parliament, but the people of Sri Lanka who are the constitutional custodians of the State. Today, there appears a deficit, a derelict of delegated authority, as many may argue?

How do the people feel, is what is totally absent or missing in our governance? This is the predicament of how we find ourselves in our Constitution? Developing new economic models in our present state will not help in the slightest? Until we have demonstrated “Public Credibility” the IMF will find it difficult to deal with us? This is by no means “rocket science”.

Where do we go from here?

As long as we are divided we are unable to speak with one voice, as a nation? We have not delivered a credible “Plan of Action”? But are subdued by mass protests or water cannons? Many who did predict the latest crisis did so using generic statistical techniques and/or their own experience, even to extrapolate similar uprisings and how they were quelled, either by force or by consent?

There appears to be a slight difference between what we witness in Sri Lanka today, and past unrests? It seems our uproar is seen by the world as more sophisticated than most and has not been duplicated. What is novel, what is uncompromising, is that we have not gone for the tried and teste expectation, “the revolutionary approach” – anarchy of sorts. There is an incredible restraint. This seems as a masterly “calculated stance”.

Suggested action to resolve our economic impasse?

Authentic and uncompromising writing is what matters most, about “Protest Politics”.

I told my friend who sent me an email with the undermentioned list of his priority suggested plan of action, to expedite IMF support, that it is not as easy as that?

What matters? Most of all, the litmus test is, if his plan is accepted and resonates with most of the wishes of the people of Sri Lanka? His suggestion was to show credibility with human rights values, with support to Tamils, which he inferred has been lacking in the eyes of the world. But the salient feature of his vision is his genuine rapport in “working with difference,” which meets my criteria. I am thus happy to share his views below with my reading public.

A way forward

I quote and list his way forward for a solution of our present predicament in full”:

1. Removal of forces from North and East. Spread the forces equally to all provinces.

2. Hand over the occupied private lands to the owners and pay compensation.

3. Release all the political prisoners immediately, or bring the charges against them to a Court of law, for prompt adjudication.

4. Take action to bring the refugees in the camps in India and abroad to Sri Lanka, and provide them with land, house and employment.

5. Actions must be taken to provide passenger and cargo services from the Palaly Airport.

6. Actions must be taken to develop the Trincomalee Port.

7. Deterioration of water problems in the North must be resolved. More water for North and Peninsula.

8. Action must be taken to revamp factories in the North and East. Paper factory, Paranthan Chemicals, revive Elephant pass Slatern, an immediate plan to promote and create cottage industries. Employment to all is paramount.

9. Fishing Industry in the North must be revitalized.

10. Better facilities for Pre-school children and Teachers, as there has been too long a void which needs attention in education for the young.

My comments

The above points need clarification, if not elaboration.

1. Sri Lanka is one nation. It comprises of the whole of the Island, not just the North and the East. Undoubtedly, a nation, has to be secure in all respects, militarily, politically, economically, socially and even racially. It would become impossible to condone any form of separation, or division, as Sri Lanka as a nation, is indivisible.

My claim, however, is that the UK and many nations, with large and small budgets, allocate around 2% of GDP for military and security. We need not follow other nations, but our allocation needs trimming to keep with our affordability.

If up to now, the fear, was terrorism, or separation tendencies, bring about a peaceful resolution will we hope to correct the mistrust and bring about unity among people? Allocation of military resources and personnel equitably, taking security in mind is thus still possible and needs to be pursued.

2. Handover of private land and private property, whether for security or for any other reason, has to be judiciously handled, to avoid wasteful expenditure.

3. Release of political prisoners, has to be expedited and cannot be denied as many political prisoners are languishing in jail with, perhaps overdue justice, at added state expense and this can be expeditiously avoided.

4. Refugees of Sri Lankan origin, whether in the Indian sub-continent or elsewhere must be given the right of access to the original homes. It is not citizens of Tamil origin or Sinhalese origin, but all who have sought refugee status must be given the opportunity to resettle in their homeland after due process.

5. Opening up Palaly Airport as a Sri Lankan International Airport is already approved by Government. Tamils of Sri Lanka origin resident abroad should be eligible, feel free to fly in from abroad to Palaly International Airport, as well if it can be open for overseas residents and tourists. Further, Palaly Airport can also serve as a centre for the export trade of goods produced inland and exported abroad, bringing added revenue to the State and much-needed cost savings.

6. The Port of Trincomalee with its deep and natural harbour, is already developed and is in current international use, both for naval exercises as well as for maritime trade.

7. Water resource is a top priority and must be given prominence in the North due to climate change and as a source of irrigation. Desalination plants have to be commissioned.

8. There need to be feasibility studies undertaken to open up once existing local industries

In the North and East, after economic surveys / due diligence.

9. Kankesanthurai should be declared an international port/ fishery harbour after dredging the access for trade between the nearest ports of India.

10. Education for preschool children in North and East as well as all over the Island should merit top priority.

The aftermath of “Gota Go Home” protests

The influence of “GGHV” protests and their apparent political impact may become diffused with time?

But, who will “hoover up” the message of the protestors. Let us not take this episode as a blip in our history, but as a genuine attempt by the people of all of Sri Lanka to unite the nation, under one banner.

As social disruption caused by the protests ends with a definite plan of action, followed by a sequence of reconciliation, we may come to mark this episode as a turning point in our history.

“A man wakes up after a night on a sleeper train, to find it never left the station, Glasgow”.

We too may have the vision to learn the lessons of our short sojourn at “GGH” Village at Galle Face Green?