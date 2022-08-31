Cloak-and-dagger activities in Bangladesh from front enemy lines

We all should raise our voices in unison against intruding into the national affairs of our country by vested interested parties to bring about a better and peaceful society for all of us in Bangladesh.

by Anwar A. Khan

We, the people in Bangladesh, are staggeringly keen to see the forthcoming national election be comprehensive in the country. This is absolutely our own country’s matter. But we have been observing some foreign blackguard diplomats jumping hither and thither – to media – to Election Secretariat, to NGOs like international apple-polishers of besmirched super-powers for yielding gibberish – grinding with the gums; chew without teeth and with great difficulty about dictating how to be conducted our national polls saying out loud for the purpose of his recording at their own volition or fixed or established especially by order or command of their countries leech parasites.

Their smiles are not feigned. Rather, these are all squint – cross-eyed; have strabismus smiles and may signify many ugly things behind the screen door – morally reprehensible and so, they deserve reprimand – berate, call on the carpet – censure severely or angrily by us!

“Hasite tomar mukta jhorena, tumi naki kobita houna khokono (Your face does not fall with a literal smile; so, you are not a poem even).”

The clapper-claw’s playacts are like a short knife with a pointed blade used for piercing or stabbing the party in power from behind. They are convoluted in a deep-seated confederacy to fall down the government by any means. This is their principal field of moving or acting rapidly and energetically in Bangladesh. They don’t have any other jobs here.

An example: in the historical present, look furtively at a short and sharp-tongued outline or synopsis of the U.S. presidential election:

Everyone is in knows that voter fraud used to be rampant in America. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of litigation to review results in battleground states and claimed that the election was tainted by “tremendous corruption and fraud.”

During the 19th and early 20th centuries, powerful networks known as political machines typically controlled local votes, through cronyism, bribes, and an ability to get out the vote—consolidating political, social, and financial power in the hands of a few.

In the words of U.S. District Judge Lynwood Smith, who in 2011 conducted a sweeping survey of the history of voter suppression in the South, common tactics included “theft of ballot boxes; removal of polls to unknown places; burning ballots before elections; illegal arrests on election day; importation of voters who did not live in the precinct; calling off names wrongly; fabricating reasons to refuse to hold elections in precincts populated with blacks; the voting of dead or fictitious persons; ensuring that poll watchers and ballot counters became drunk while votes were counted; and organizing ‘disorderly demonstrations’ to intimidate voters.”

The allegations of fraud are basically tearing down an election institution in the U.S.

After the 2016 presidential election marred by allegations of foreign meddling, the midterm contest looms amid concerns about voter suppression in Georgia and other states as well as unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud by undocumented aliens.

Vote buying occurs when a political party or candidate seeks to buy the vote of a voter in an upcoming election. Vote buying can take various forms such as a monetary exchange, as well as an exchange for necessary goods or services. This practice is often used to incentivise or persuade voters to turn out for elections and vote in a particular way in the U.S. Although this practice is illegal in many countries such as the United States, Argentina, Mexico, Kenya, Brazil and Nigeria, it prevalence remains worldwide.

In some parts of the United States in the mid-and late 19th century, members of competing parties would vie, sometimes openly and other times with much greater secrecy, to buy and sell votes. Voters would be compensated with cash or the covering of one’s house/tax payment. To keep the practice of vote-buying secret, parties would open fully staffed vote-buying shops. Parties would also hire runners, who would go out into the public and find floating voters and bargain with them to vote for their side.

In America, voters may be given money or other rewards for voting in a particular way, or not voting. In some jurisdictions, the offer or giving of other rewards is referred to as “electoral treating.” Electoral treatment remains legal in some jurisdictions, such as in the Seneca Nation of Indians.

In the U.S., vote buying can take the form of “turnout buying”, where a broker pays to provide transport to polling locations or incentivizes members of particular demographics (with strong support for their party) to vote. While the broker has not changed the political preferences of the bought-out votes, they have nonetheless expended capital to submit (relatively) certain votes for their party to the ballot box.

The rascally outlander diplomatists don’t have any job other than dictating our country with an ulterior motive on how to conduct our national polls. They do have an undercover strong connection with their local mango-twigs to scathe the current government – conducted with or marked by hidden aims or methods in Bangladesh.

Matt Robinson examines the problems that stem from the media’s over-reliance on polls in America in his 2002 book, Mobocracy: How the Media’s Obsession with Polling Twists the News Alters Elections and Undermines Democracy. Despite some significant problems with question-wording, sampling error, and response bias, news organizations treat survey results as the Gospel. That, in turn, means pundits, the media, and voters create political narratives to justify the results. As Robinson observes, they commit the logical fallacy of reasoning from effect to cause.

2020 presidential polls in the U.S. suffered the worst performance in decades, media reports say.

The American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) task force examined 2,858 polls, including 529 national presidential race polls and 1,572 state-level presidential polls. They found that the surveys overstated the margin between President Biden and former president Donald Trump by 3.9 points in the national popular vote and 4.3 percentage points in state polls.

Polls understated the support for Trump in nearly every state and by an average of 3.3 percentage points overall. Polls in Senate and gubernatorial races suffered from the same problem.

The accuracy of issue polling could be harmed by the same problems that affected election polling because support for Trump vs. Biden is highly correlated with party affiliation and opinions on many issues.

Now we should understand their countries’ agenda for our country and our national poll procedures. Should we confer a trust upon them who have been under the cloak-and-dagger activities behind enemy lines in Bangladesh?

Lord hounds, oil your own machines for your own countries. Mind your own business; don’t pole your noses into the internal affairs of others like us.

We should keep in our mind, “One black sheep spoils the whole flock.” So, we all should raise our voices in unison against intruding into the national affairs of our country by them and their begrime countries in no time to bring about a better and peaceful society for all of us in Bangladesh. And we must not tolerate their hugger-mugger activities from behind the enemy lines on the soil of our country under any setting

