Bankrupt Sri Lanka: Newly Chosen State Ministers Demand More Perks

All in the bunch of State Ministers chosen yesterday asked for 08 vehicles with fuel allowance and other perks

Thirty-seven newly installed state ministers to run bankrupt Sri Lanka have urged to allocate 296 government vehicles, fuel and drivers to serve the vehicles, according to highly placed government sources.

Sources confirmed that arrangements are currently being made to allocate 8 vehicles to each state minister from their respective ministries.

A man rests while waiting in a line to buy diesel near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka [ Photo © Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

“Several state ministers who were appointed yesterday have already requested vehicles from their respective ministries and they have emphasized to the authorities about their vehicle rights and their need by showing the circulars that have been issued so far,” reliable sources say.

Accordingly, they have said to provide two vehicles to the Minister of State, one vehicle to the Private Secretary, personal coordination secretaries, personal assistants and media secretary to be given respective vehicles and prescribed fuel allowances.