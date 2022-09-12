Human Rights: China Firmly Supports Sri Lanka

The Chinese envoy emphasized that the UNHRC's resolution on Sri Lanka is a product of politicization. It does not abide by the principles of impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity.

On 12th September, Ambassador Chen Xu, Permanent Representative of China to the UN Office at Geneva, openly spoke for Sri Lanka and opposed external interference during the Interactive Dialogue on the island nation at the 51st Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

This file photo shows Chinese Ambassador Chen Xu at a press conference at the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland on February 26, 2020. [ Photo © Fabrice Coffrini/AFP Via Getty Images]

Ambassador Chen stressed that China appreciates Sri Lanka’s continued efforts in enhancing and protecting its human rights, especially in reconciliation, reconstruction and counter-terrorism. As a traditional friendly neighbour of Sri Lanka, China firmly supports Sri Lanka in safeguarding national sovereignty and independence, maintaining social stability and realizing economic recovery. We believe that the Sri Lankan government is able to lead the people to overcome temporary difficulties.

The Chinese envoy emphasized that the UNHRC’s resolution on Sri Lanka is a product of politicization. It does not abide by the principles of impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity. It has not been recognized by Sri Lanka, the country concerned and has not played a constructive role in promoting and protecting human rights in Sri Lanka. China opposes any country taking advantage of current difficult situation in Sri Lanka to seek self-interest and urges relevant parties to respect the human rights development path that Sri Lanka has independently chosen according to its national conditions, and abandon the practice of using human rights to exert political pressure and interfere in other’s internal affairs.