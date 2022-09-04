Myanmar donates 1000 tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Myanmar thanked Prime Minister Senior-General Min Aung Haling for arranging this kind of donation.

The ceremony to donate 1000 tons of rice from Myanmar to Sri Lanka was held at the Asia World Port Terminal on September 2 morning, local media in Naypyidaw has reported.

At the ceremony, Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo of the Ministry of Commerce said that this donation represents the compassion of Myanmar government and the public towards Sri Lankan people. He added that bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries will be enhanced in the future. He later handed over the documents concerning rice donation.

At the ceremony, Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo of the Ministry of Commerce, Myanmar handed over the documents concerning rice donation. [ Photo: Eleven Myanmar]

Afterwards, Sri Lankan ambassador handed over the letter of thanks to president of the Myanmar rice federation for organizing export of rice. He then expressed thanks to government and officials of Myanmar. He said, Sri Lanka is facing economic crisis at present and this kind of donation is of great assistance.

