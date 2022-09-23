New Consignment of China’s Medicine Donation to Arrive

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka will continue working closely with the Sri Lankan authorities to provide more assistance to the Sri Lankan people who are affected by the ongoing difficulties.

A new consignment of medicine worth 12.5 million RMB (650 million LKR) donated by China under its 500 million RMB emergency humanitarian assistance has departed Chengdu, China and is scheduled to arrive at Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport on Friday (23rd) evening via a charter flight of Sichuan Airlines.

With a total volume of 60.04 cubic meters and weight of 14.62 metric tons, the consignment consists of:

1) 100,800 PF.Syrs of Recombinant Human Erythropoietin Alpha Injection 4000IU

2) 270,000 doses of Rabies Vaccine for Human Use (Vero Cell) Freeze-dried

3) 4,500 bottles of Fat Emulsion Injection (C14-24)

4) 2,400 vials of Pemetrexed Disodium for Injection-100mg

5) 1,520 vials of Pemetrexed Disodium for Injection-500mg

In the coming months, more medicines and medical supplies with a total value of 5 billion rupees will be handed over to Sri Lanka and delivered to hospitals and patients across the island. The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka will continue working closely with the Sri Lankan authorities to provide more assistance to the Sri Lankan people who are affected by the ongoing difficulties.