Sri Lanka: Ranil to Release Some of Long-term Prisoners

"How far he can go under his calamitous holding of office is something we need to wait and see”

by Our Diplomatic Affairs Correspondent

While meeting a group of overseas Sri Lankans in London President Ranil Wickremesinghe told that he intends to release some of the long-term prisoners on his return to Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Guardian has reliably learnt.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe [ File Photo ]

The meeting was initiated by Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saroja Sirisena and held at the Sri Lanka High Commission in London.

“He wanted Presidency to do things that he could not do as Prime Minister. He got it now without people’s direct mandate. How far he can go under his calamitous holding of office is something we need to wait and see,” a Sri Lankan-born senior financial analyst residing in London who joined the meeting on an invitation told the Sri Lanka Guardian.