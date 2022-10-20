Breaking: PM Truss to Abdicate

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, she said she had come to realise that she "cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party".
Liz Truss has announced that she is resigning as Prime Minister, triggering a fresh Tory leadership contest which will be concluded “within the next week”, a London-based daily newspaper, The Telegraph has reported.
|Liz Truss arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in London on Sept. 22, 2020. [ Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images]
The report further reads as follows;
She said: “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.
“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our countries economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.”
Sir Keir Starmer responded to Ms Truss’s resignation by repeating his call for an immediate general election as he said the “British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future”.
Source: Telegraph, London [ Click here to follow the live update]
