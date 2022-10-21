Sri Lanka: 22 Amendment Passes

The second reading of the twenty-second amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka was passed in the parliament a few moments ago with 179 votes while one voted against it.
More details to follow
|President Ranil Wickremesinghe [ File Photo ]
By Sri Lanka Guardian • October 21, 2022
