Role of Diplomacy in Enhancing Exports

Foreign Secretary Stresses Strengthening Diplomatic Relations at Ceylon Chamber Members’ Forum 2022

As the Government seeks to re-engage with the global economy in order to enhance exports and encourage export-oriented foreign direct investment, new strategies formulated collectively by all stakeholders are needed to complement these efforts, Foreign Secretary AruniWijewardane stated recently.

Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane addressing the event [ Photo: Colombo Chamber of Commerce]

Speaking at the Members’ Forum 2022 organised by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s 19 Business Councils, Foreign Secretary Wijewardane said that ‘access to regional and global supply chains and re-engagement with the global economy to enhance exports and encourage export-oriented foreign direct investment is an important element of the government’s economic program to revitalize the domestic economy. She stressed the need to utilize Sri Lanka’s diplomatic outreach, expanding measures to enhance economic growth and generate revenue and build foreign reserves through the diplomatic network.

The Members’ Forum 2022 offered an exclusive opportunity to expand diplomatic relations, enabling Members of the Ceylon Chamber to interact and network with Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and senior Government officials attached to trade, investment and tourism related institutions in Sri Lanka.

Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Vish Govindasamy asked the diplomatic community and development partners in Sri Lanka to assist in ‘promoting economic relations and people-to-people contacts between Sri Lanka and the countries you are representing with a view to increase trade and investment volumes and tourist arrivals.

