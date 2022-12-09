Sri Lanka: Navy Day

As the First Line of Defence, the Sri Lanka Navy played a praiseworthy role during the humanitarian operation which finally brought down the curtains on terrorism which scourged the country for nearly 30 years.

Sri Lanka Navy which is held in high esteem as the First Line of Defence of the Nation is marking the organization’s 72nd Anniversary today (09th December 2022). At the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, a wide range of programmes are being conducted in each Naval Command, giving prominence to time-honoured naval customs and religious practices. In addition, capital ships of the Sri Lanka Navy will rest at anchor off the Galle Face Green today (09th December), giving the public an opportunity to have a glance at some of the major ships of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Coinciding with its anniversary, 222 officers as well as 3548 senior and junior sailors were promoted and advanced to their next higher ranks and rates on 09th December, at the recommendation of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne. Incidentally, 02 officers to the rank of Commodore, 56 to the rank of Lieutenant Commander, 58 to the rank of Lieutenant, 67 to the rank of Sub Lieutenant, 07 to the rank of Acting Sub Lieutenant and 32 to the rank of Midshipman were promoted, soaring the officers’ promotions to 222.

In the meantime, 692 personnel to the rate of Ordinary Seaman, 287 to the rate of Able Seaman, 951 to the rate of Leading Seaman, 1259 to the rate of Petty Officer, 330 to the rate of Chief Petty Officer, 18 to the rate of Fleet Chief Petty Officer and 11 to the rate of Master Chief Petty Officer, taking the tally of junior and senior sailor promotions to 3548.

From its small beginnings, the Navy has etched its name in the annals of Sri Lankan history by its courage and commitment for the protection of the nation. In the run-up to World War II, the Ceylon Volunteer Naval Force was established in the country by the Naval Volunteer Force Ordinance No. 01 of 1937. Subsequently, the Ceylon Volunteer Naval Force was renamed as the Ceylon Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve on 01st October 1943.

In the 1950s, the Navy sought to usher in a new chapter by establishing a regular naval force. Accordingly, the Royal Ceylon Navy was established by the Navy Act No. 34 of 1950, on 09th December 1950. Since then, the Royal Ceylon Navy has been entrusted with the sole responsibility of protecting the country's maritime space. Going from strength to strength, the Royal Ceylon Navy became the Sri Lanka Navy in 1972 when Sri Lanka became a republic.

In the early 1980s, with the commencement of terrorist activities in the country, the role of the navy, which had been of ceremonial nature until then, was transformed into a military role. Over the years, the Navy has been strengthened in terms of manpower and naval capability for the national task of eradicating terrorism from the country. As the First Line of Defence, the Sri Lanka Navy played a praiseworthy role during the humanitarian operation which finally brought down the curtains on terrorism which scourged the country for nearly 30 years.

Source: Sri Lanka Navy