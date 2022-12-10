The global human rights system is a common heritage of humankind: UN

Human rights should be our common language to build trust between the UN and the people we serve.

Extraordinary progress has been made to secure the rights of all persons since the adoption of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, UN experts said today, as the world marks the beginning of a year celebrating the 75th anniversary of the declaration. On the occasion of Human Rights Day 2022, the Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council issued the following joint statement:

This Human Rights Day, 10 December 2022, marks the beginning of a year celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights. Since then, extraordinary progress has been made in relation to the rights of all persons and root causes for systemic violations on human rights have been given visibility and addressed by a vigorous global human rights system that is a common heritage of humankind, a heritage that should unite us, not divide us.

These significant achievements should not lead us to underestimate remaining and emerging challenges, which include but are not limited to discrimination, the erosion of democracy, climate crisis and armed conflict and protracted war. We, the Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts and Working Groups that comprise the Special Procedures of the United Nations Human Rights Council, restate our determination to address these challenges by putting human rights squarely at the centre of our response.

Next year will bring crucial moments and opportunities to jointly solidify our vision for the future of human rights and multilateralism, reinvigorating the immense hope that led to the creation of the human rights system 75 years ago. For these opportunities not to be missed, we urge everyone, State and non-State actors alike, to embrace, support, and sustain multilateralism and its institutions to further human rights, peace, security and development.

We are committed to using the next year for thoughtful and ambitious considerations on our role, and the role of the international community, to shape a next 75 years of furtherance of human rights for all persons. We should put our ambition high and focus on, building and realising a transformative human rights system that will underpin the next 75 years of global history. We also reaffirm our commitment to a multilateralism that is built on the principles of non-discrimination, participation, empowerment and accountability. As the UN has embarked on key processes to shape its future, especially the one leading to its Summit for the Future, we call on all to join us in this endeavour.

