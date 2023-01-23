Sri Lanka: Gota Ousted by Rajapaksa family, not the public – Ultra nationalist Media Magnate

In his confession, Jayaweera says that the Rajapaksa family members believed that he was manipulating Gotabaya against the family's interests.

Dilith Jayaweera who is a known businessman and a head of an ultra-nationalist media outfit in Sri Lanka has revealed that arrangements were made within the Rajapaksa family to oust former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the office much before the general public rallied on the streets.

Jayaweera said former president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s second son, Yoshita Rajapaksa, who voluntarily resigned from the navy to serve his father, who was then prime minister, first created the famous hashtag GotaGoHome, which was later widely used by protesters.

Dilith Jayaweera is a Sri Lankan corporate leader, a leading entrepreneur and the leading partner of an ultra-nationalist media outfit [ Photo Credit: Dilith Jayaweera]

In his confession, Jayaweera did not hesitate to admit that he was strongly opposed by the Rajapaksa family for supporting Gotabaya Rajapaksa and that other family members believed that Jayaweera was manipulating Gotabaya against the family’s interests.

When asked about the future of much-ambitious Mahinda Rajapaksa’s eldest son Namal Rajapaksa, he said that Namal has no political future. Jayaweera stressed these ideas in an interview with a young musician who runs his YouTube channel.