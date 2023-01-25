Turkey Embassy in Colombo Requests Public to Beware of Frauds

It has been brought to the immediate attention of the Embassy that some misinformation is being circulated in social media according to which Türkiye has been recruiting manpower in Sri Lanka”, the Turkish embassy in Colombo has noted in a press communiqué.

“The Embassy would like to hereby inform neither the Turkish Embassy in Colombo nor the Turkish Ministry of Interior are related or connected with such recruitment activities, seemingly organised by some private individuals,” the communiqué further asserted.

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Sri Lanka R. Demet Şekercioğlu [ Photo Credit: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Colombo]



