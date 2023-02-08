A wild war between two brothers

Ukraine and Russia have developed as a single economic system over decades and centuries. The profound cooperation they had 30 years ago is an example for the European Union to look up to.

by Anwar A. Khan

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that “Russians and Ukrainians are one people.”

A major power showcasing an angel’s face with a devil’s mind has poisoned one’s ear unabatedly and thus already dashed the whole world into a precarious state. The net upshot is the bestial war between two brothers – Russia and Ukraine. The entire world is now reeling. But “the scapegrace will never listen to a moral lecture.”

This is not the end. It has now been trying to pulling out another two brothers – China and Taiwan into one more violent war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sits down with French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a working session at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France December 9, 2019. The Russian and Ukrainian presidents are meeting for the first time at the summit to find a way to end the five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine. Photo by Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

Ukraine and Russia have developed as a single economic system over decades and centuries. The profound cooperation they had 30 years ago is an example for the European Union to look up to. They are natural complementary economic partners. Such a close relationship can strengthen competitive advantages, increasing the potential of both countries.

When the USSR collapsed, many people in Russia and Ukraine sincerely believed and assumed that their close cultural, spiritual and economic ties would certainly last, as would the commonality of their people, who had always had a sense of unity at their core. However, events – at first gradually, and then more rapidly – started to move in a different direction.

In essence, Ukraine’s ruling circles decided to justify their country’s independence through the denial of its past, however, except for border issues. They began to mythologize and rewrite history, edit out everything that united Ukraine and Russia, and refer to the period when Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union as an occupation. The common tragedy of collectivization and famine of the early 1930s was portrayed as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Radicals and neo-Nazis were open and more and more insolent about their ambitions. They were indulged by both the official authorities and local oligarchs, who robbed the people of Ukraine and kept their stolen money in Western banks, ready to sell their motherland for the sake of preserving their capital. To this should be added the persistent weakness of state institutions and the position of a willing hostage to someone else’s geopolitical will.

For those who have today given up full control of Ukraine to external forces, it would be instructive to remember that, back in 1918, such a decision proved fatal for the ruling regime in Kiev. With the direct involvement of the occupying forces, the Central Rada was overthrown and Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi was brought to power, proclaiming instead of the UPR the Ukrainian State, which was essentially under German protectorate.

But the fact is that the situation in Ukraine today is completely different because it involves a forced change of identity. And the most despicable thing is that the Russians in Ukraine are being forced not only to deny their roots, and generations of their ancestors but also to believe that Russia is their enemy. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the path of forced assimilation, the formation of an ethnically pure Ukrainian state, aggressive towards Russia, is comparable in its consequences to the use of weapons of mass destruction against us. As a result of such a harsh and artificial division of Russians and Ukrainians, the Russian people in all may decrease by hundreds of thousands or even millions.

The Western authors of the anti-Russia project set up the Ukrainian political system in such a way that presidents, members of parliament and ministers would change but the attitude of separation from and enmity with Russia would remain. Reaching peace was the main election slogan of the incumbent president. He came to power with this. The promises turned out to be lies. Nothing has changed. And in some ways the situation in Ukraine and around Donbas has even degenerated.

True sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia. Their spiritual, human and civilizational ties formed for centuries and have their origins in the same sources, they have been hardened by common trials, achievements and victories. Their kinship has been transmitted from generation to generation. It is in the hearts and the memory of people living in modern Russia and Ukraine, in the blood ties that unite millions of their families. Together, they have always been and will be many times stronger and more successful. For they are one people.

Today, these words may be perceived by some people with hostility. They can be interpreted in many possible ways. Yet, many people will hear this dictum. And I will say one thing – Russia has never been and will never be anti-Ukraine. And what Ukraine will be – it is up to its citizens to decide.

Uncle Sam is the prime mover – wire puller – arch intriguer for provoking Russia to invade Ukraine.

Russia’s Ukraine war has narrowed, but not its goals as yet.

Because of America’s misdoings, Putin remains fixed on erasing Ukraine. Ideas for peace talks can’t ignore that.

The reverberating effects of Putin’s assault on Ukraine are already being felt across the globe — raising concerns about what Russia’s propensity for aggression will be going forward. The invasion of Ukraine might have shifted Moscow’s decision-making in other parts of the world.

Enough is enough. To help Ukraine, Uncle Sam and Europe must now prepare for a peace process with Moscow.

It is worth creatively seeking alternative approaches to ending this conflict. The cause of peace is at least important enough to justify exploring the possibilities.

If Russia opts for negotiations with Ukraine or if Ukraine chooses for negotiations with Russia, Europe and the United States need to be ready to join, because the war’s bungled ramifications are felt like potent rubella throughout the world. Will Beelzebub read the writings on the wall?



