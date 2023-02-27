Bangladesh withdraws duty on sugar import to stabilize local market

Bangladesh's National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday withdrew import duty on both raw and refined sugar in order to enable consumers to get the sweetener at lower prices.

In a notification, NBR withdrew a 3,000 taka (about 28 U.S. dollars) specific duty on the import of raw sugar and 6,000 taka duty on refined sugar per tonne with immediate effect.

A worker poses for a picture with sweetmeats dipped in sugar syrup pots at a factory in Bogura, Bangladesh on April 17, 2022. [ Photo Credit: Xinhua]

Apart from this, the NBR reduced the regulatory duty on the import of sugar to 25 percent from 30 percent.

The reduced import benefit, which reportedly comes following a proposal from the commerce ministry to bring down the prices of sugar from its current record level of up to 120 takas per kilogram, will remain effective until May 30 this year.

The overall import cost of raw and refined sugar is expected to decline by 6,500 takas and 9,000 takas per tonne respectively following the fresh duty waver and reduction measures, according to an estimate by the NBR. (1 U.S. dollar equals about 106 takas)

(Xinhua)