Myanmar's maritime trade up 19.42 pct in over 10 months

Myanmar's seaborne trade surged 19.42 percent year on year to about 22.24 billion U.S. dollars in over 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year beginning in April last year, official data showed on Saturday.

From April 1 last year to Feb. 10 this year, the country's maritime export rose 10.21 percent to over 9.22 billion dollars from a year earlier, while maritime import climbed 26.94 percent to over 13.01 billion dollars, data from the country's Ministry of Commerce showed.

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a port in Yangon, Myanmar. [Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/ Xinhua]

During the period, the country saw a total foreign trade value of over 29.33 billion dollars, including its border trade value of more than 7.09 billion dollars, the ministry's figures showed.

The Southeast Asian country usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. It conducts border trade with China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.

The country exports agricultural products, animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products, manufacturing goods and others, while it imports capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods.

YANGON, Feb. 21 (Xinhua)