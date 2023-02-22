Palestine Ambassador to Sri Lanka meeting with chief prelates in Kandy

During the visits, Ambassador Zuhair had a friendly discussion with both Mahanayake theros and updated them about the present situation in Palestine and the need for global solidarity and support by the international community which is the need of the hour the Palestinian people are looking for.

On 20th February 2023, Dr. Zuhair M. H. Dar Zaid, Ambassador of the state of Palestine and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Sri Lanka paid courtesy calls on the Mahanayake Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Dr. Warakagoda Dhammasiddhi Sri Pagghananda Gnanarathanabidhana Mahanayake Thero and the Mahanayake Thero of the Malwatta Chapter Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangalabidhana Mahanayake Thero in Kandy.

The visits took place after Ambassador Zuhair’s official participation in the Janaraja Perahara on 19th Feb 2023 at Temple of sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy marking the country’s 75th historical independence celebrations.

Photo was taken during the event [ Photo Credit: Palestine Embassy in Colombo]

Recalling the strong relationship between Sri Lanka & Palestine, The Ambassador also expressed the gratitude of Palestinian people for Sri Lanka’s long-standing support for Palestine, all communities of the Island Nation and expressed his hope that the Palestine-Sri Lanka historical relations will remain unchanged forever.

The Ambassador also went on to say that his country and its people stand with Sri Lanka at these crucial times of hardship and also emphasized that Sri Lanka as a country in unity and in its full capacity as one community can overcome the present economic crisis as well as find solutions for the internal issues specially through comprehensive internal mechanisms without external interferences. The Ambassador stressed his strong belief and hope in a speedy recovery for Sri Lanka in near future.

The Mahanayake Theros highly appraised the close friendship between Sri Lanka and Palestine. While Commenting on the current situation of Palestine they expressed that they are fully aware of what is happening in Palestine at present. The chief prelates also expressed their solidarity for Palestine and continues support for the freedom Struggle of the Palestinian people, the stability and security of their lives in Palestine