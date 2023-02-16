Russian diplomacy to focus on ending Western hegemony: FM

Washington and its allies are waging "an all-out hybrid war against Russia that has been prepared for many years," Lavrov said.

(Xinhua) Russia's upcoming new foreign policy concept will focus on terminating the West's monopoly in international affairs, the country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

International affairs should be determined not by the West's "selfish interests," but on "a fair, universal basis of a balance of interests as required by the UN Charter," Lavrov said at Russia's State Duma.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference on the performance of Russian diplomacy in 2022 in Moscow on Jan. 18, 2023. [Photo Credit: Russian Foreign Ministry]

"The United States and its allies are obsessed with a maniacal desire to revive the neo-colonial, unipolar world order to interfere with the objective process of the formation and rise of new world centers," he said.

Washington and its allies are waging "an all-out hybrid war against Russia that has been prepared for many years" in order to defeat Russia on the battlefield, destroy its economy, cordon off the country and turn it into an "outcast," Lavrov added.

However, all of the West's attempts to isolate Russia have failed, he stressed.