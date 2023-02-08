Sri Lanka: I am the common enemy – Anura Dissanayake

Ranil Wickremesinghe is rude, but by contrast, Sajith Premadasa is a farce - Anura Dissanayake

“Despite extreme political polarization in Sri Lanka, I have become the common enemy of the country’s all political front,” leader of the Marxist JVP, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka says in an interview with Sudewa Hettiarachchi, a well-known TV journalist, who broke the silence after two years of silence.

Describing several political and structural failures in the country, the JVP leader did not hesitate to admit the party’s responsibilities of involvement in those events with several parties including former President CBK and Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Leader of the Marxist JVP, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka [ screen grab from: Stand on the Spot with Sudewa]

“Those were mistakes, but still, I believe, certain positive achievements like ending the war are there on records,” Dissanayaka said.

“Ranil Wickremesinghe is rude, but by contrast, Sajith Premadasa is a farce,” Dissanayaka describe his main political rivals.

While talking about the major policy decisions that he is going to implement if he becomes the President, Mr Dissanayaka says that he will turn all ministerial residences and President’s palaces outside Colombo into tourist hotels.