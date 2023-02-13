Tamil Nadu: Nedumaran’s Fallacy

We do not know that anyone is planning to give arms training to a group of Prabhakaran-style lunatics and plunge the North and Eastern provinces into violence again. We don't know if that is what Nedumaran is trying to convince the public.

Editorial

Velupillai Prabhakaran, the former leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), was killed in action in May 2009 during the final stages of the Sri Lankan civil war. His death was widely reported and confirmed. Period! But, pro-LTTE Tamil politicians and separatist elements are continued to mislead the public by saying that Prabhakaran is still alive to ensure their political existence. Nedumaran, the slain LTTE leader’s long-time associate, has resumed drumming. This is his usual dramatic fallacy. According to him, the Tiger leader is still alive. Media organizations in India as well as in Sri Lanka are allowing their false statements. The media wants viewers, not the authenticity of their messages. None of those who are working in these institutes has any sense of the serious harm they are causing to the common people by spreading the lies of such fraudsters without any credible evidence.

Old days; Nedumaran as an arms supplier to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, the terror outfit which killed one of his Prime Minister in his constituency [ File Photo]

However, we do not know that anyone is planning to give arms training to a group of Prabhakaran-style lunatics and plunge the North and Eastern provinces into violence again. We are not surprised by such a scenario as our history has set the record straight, but that is a different investigation. We don’t know if that is what Nedumaran is trying to convince the public. Then it is a separate cautionary issue.

Nevertheless, the use of lies by political leaders can create a culture of cynicism, where people become sceptical of all information and unable to distinguish between truth and falsehood. This can lead to a breakdown of the social fabric and make it more difficult for people to work together to solve common problems. In the case of the LTTE and its supporters, spreading rumours about the continued survival of Velupillai Prabhakaran is an attempt to keep the memory of the LTTE and its goals alive, or to maintain a sense of hope among those who supported the organization. However, it’s important to note that spreading false information can undermine trust in public institutions and the credibility of those who spread it, so it’s not a recommended or ethical practice.

Nedumaran was a firm believer in the idea that Tamils should have their own separate state; separate from India and Sri Lanka, which he argued would ensure the protection of their rights and interests. The impact of Nedumaran’s extremist political views can be seen in the polarizing effect it had on Tamil society. While he was able to mobilize a large following among Tamils in India and Sri Lanka, he also faced significant opposition and criticism from those who disagreed with his views. This division within the Tamil community made it difficult to achieve meaningful progress on the issues that the Tamil nationalist movement sought to address.

Like many other politicians, Tamil politicians are no exception when it comes to misinformation. Misinformation is a growing problem in our society and it can have serious consequences, particularly when it concerns matters of public safety, security, and political stability. Tackling misinformation requires a multi-faceted approach that involves the collaboration of various stakeholders including governments, media organizations, and individual citizens. But for someone like Nedumaran who is thirsty for social attraction, there is nothing but hanging on the LTTE remnants.