by Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

After the Russiagate Hoax, the Covid hoax, and the Insurrection hoax, We now Have the Chinese Spy Balloon Hoax

According to Washington and the whore media, China sent a balloon that the Pentagon said “could” be loaded with explosives to spy on America. A top general said that similar balloons have entered US airspace undetected before. The balloon is huge–200 feet tall weighing in excess of a couple thousand pounds. So if such a large object can enter our airspace undetected, does this mean far smaller ICBMs can also?

Do understand that what is going on here is the purposeful creation of an incident for propaganda purposes to stoke up more animosity against China, and to spend more money on defense in Asia. We don’t have a Malaysian airliner to blame on China, but we do have a weather balloon.

After receiving a brainwashing by a Pentagon briefing, Rep. Jim Himes (D,Conn.) says that US officials will “learn a lot” from the pieces of the “Chinese spy craft” that was shot down. Two other dumbshit House members, one a Republican, one a Democrat declare the blown-off-course weather balloon “a violation of American sovereignty.” The Chinese explanation is the only one that makes any sense:

“It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course. The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to an unforeseen and unintended outcome. The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by wind and limited steering capability.” (A translation uses the term “force majeure,” an unforeseen event.)

But the spy story continues. It is needed in order to worsen relations with China, the second nuclear power that Washington is doing everything it possibly can to antagonize. Keep in mind that in these days spying is done by satellites, not by weather balloons. If China is using balloons to spy on the US, why did China send a balloon over Columbia. Why is China spying on South America?

The Columbian military determined that the balloon posed no threat to national security, defense, or air safety. Washington lacks the capability of the Columbian military, because Washington is in the business of creating a hoax issue.

Try to think of something the government has told the truth about. Tonkin Gulf? Ruby Ridge? Waco? Oklahoma City Bombing? 9/11? Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction? Assad’s use of chemical weapons? Gaddafi? Russiagate? January 6 insurrection? Covid? Covid vaccine? Ukraine? Malaysian airliner? Find one thing that was true.

All the government’s lies, parroted by the presstitutes, are designed to advance secret agendas. The people are brainwashed with lies so that they go along with the agendas. That is the way the US government functions. There is no longer an American media. Just an indoctrination ministry. Only official narratives please. All else is misinformation.