Why should Sterlite copper project in India be allowed to resume operation?

Why should Sterlite copper project in India be allowed to resume operation?

By February 12, 2023 Comments : 0

When  the local people wanted to organize a meeting to explain their stand and the benefits of  resuming operation of Sterlite Copper, it is reported that the permission was denied by the authorities. 

by N.S. Venkataraman

It is now more than three years , since  Sterlite Copper  in  Tuticorin  was forcibly  shut down in 2018 by Tamil Nadu government, in the wake of the violent agitation by a mob.

 In the light of such agitation , which resulted in death due to police firing , the then Tamil Nadu government    ordered closure to buy peace with the agitators,   who were encouraged by some political outfits , some environmentalists  and other unknown agencies.

After effect of closure  for local people:

As the unit has been remaining closed for long time now, thousands of local people have lost jobs who were directly or indirectly employed due to the operation of Sterlite Copper.  As the Sterlite Copper also involved itself in several   welfare activities  such as running school , hospital etc., local people also have  lost several benefits  after the closure of Sterlite Copper.

[Photo Credit: Sterlitecopperfacts]

Now, the local people have been  appealing to the  Government of Tamil Nadu  to permit Sterlite Copper to resume operation, which would significantly benefit the economy of the Tuticorin region and   help the local people.

When  the local people wanted to organize a meeting to explain their stand  and the   benefits of  resuming operation of Sterlite Copper, it is reported that the permission was denied by the authorities. 

Meanwhile, the case  relating to Sterlite Copper reopening is  before the Supreme Court and one would not know at this time  as to when would the judgement be given and what would be the verdict.

Increasing demand for copper:

In view of    considerable increase  in number of power infrastructure projects, construction and industrial activities  in India,  demand for copper in India has  increased by 27.5 per cent in 2021-22,.

The demand was 12.5 lakh tonne in 2021-22, up from 9.78 lakh tonne in 2020-21.

During 2021-22, demand for copper from the power infrastructure sector surged over 75 per cent, while it increased by 25.3 per cent in the building sector and 26.3 per cent in the industrial sector. Consumer durable sector's demand was 12.8 per cent.

In the coming years, more copper will be  needed to achieve  carbon-neutral scenario. The copper requirement  of  electric vehicles are   four times as much of traditional vehicles . As copper is a key component in electric vehicles (EVs) and the renewable sector, it is necessary to  strengthen domestic availability. Any supply shortfall of copper  would hamper India's progress towards net-zero emission goals.

With India currently being  net importer  of copper , India  is likely to face a shortage scenario for  copper .

In such scenario, there is urgent and compelling need to increase the  production of copper in India.

Tight global supply scenario and  price increase:

Copper supply is under stress globally , particularly  due to political development in Peru, where the Las Bambas mine halted production of Copper on 1 February 2023.

China's   industrial growth is expected  to be 5 per cent in 2023 and this  could result in greater  demand for   copper.

The combination of  a faster than expected recovery in Chinese demand and a fall in Latin American supply amidst  low inventories could drive copper prices higher in the global market.

It is expected that copper price  would remain high  in 2023

As the global demand for copper is on the rise in view of net-zero emission targets, copper prices have  increased  to $10,000 in 2022 from its average price of $6,023 in 2018, which points to the  importance  of copper production  in India.

What  India  has lost  due to closure of Sterlite Copper? 

While India's present installed capacity of copper is 1.02 million tonne per annum ,India  produced less than half of the capacity (4.42 lakh tonnes during the January-November 2021 period) due to closure of Sterlite Copper in Tamil Nadu  in 2018.

When Sterlite Copper was operating ,India was net exporter of copper

 India has now become a net importer of copper due to reduced domestic   production, consequent to the closure of Sterlite Copper.

India now has to spend  several  thousand crores of rupees  in foreign exchange    every year for import of copper.

Performance of Sterlite Copper:

Vedanta's Sterlite Copper was functioning in Tuticorin  SIPCOT premises since its inception in 1996 and had become one of the leading copper producers in the country.

Sterlite Copper project in Tuticorin originally involved an investment of over Rs.3000 crore and  has been successfully operating for the last several years with consistent track record and made India to be a net exporter of valuable copper metal.  As a matter of fact, Sterlite Copper has successfully challenged several multinational copper producers in the international market and brought laurels to India.

When Serlite Copper was operating, it was   meeting   around 33% of India's requirement of copper

Unjustifiable closure of Sterlite Copper:

Number of  allegations   were made against Sterlite Copper  by some environmentalists, some political parties and what appears to be  vested interests , for whatever reasons.

A careful study  of the scenario  highlight the fact that such allegations were not true and contrary to facts and prove that closure of Sterlite Copper is  unjustified.

Sulphur dioxide emission

One complaint made was that Sterlite Copper was emitting sulphur dioxide gas, which is not true.

The fact is that there are a number of coal based thermal power plants and sulphuric acid plants in Tuticorin , not far away from the Sterlite Copper plant. The coal based thermal power plants in Tuticorin may be emitting sulphur dioxide gas , since  coal contains sulphur .

The coal based power plants in Tuticorin    and sulphuric acid plants in Tuticorin do not have flue gas de sulphurisation units, whereas Sterlite  Copper has desulphurisation unit to prevent  sulphur dioxide gas emission.

It is quite possible that if any sulphur dioxide emission level in Tuticorin has been above normal, it might have been due to the operation of the coal based thermal power plants or other sulphuric acid plant or several other possible reasons such as large scale sea port operations in Tuticorin, heavy vehicle movement using diesel fuel for transportation of goods to and from the port etc.

Other false allegations:

There were   a few other  false allegations  such as Sterlite Copper plant operation  was causing cancer, which is unsubstantiated.  In Chennai , there is no copper unit but cancer  prevails. In Bangalore, there is no copper unit, but cancer prevails  and this is so all over India.

The other allegation was that Sterlite copper was letting out impure water. The fact was that Sterlite Copper never let out any water and process water was treated and reused in the plant.  This was a case of zero effluent discharge.

What is the fact ?

 The fact is that the atmospheric,  soil and ground water conditions in Tuticorin area even after three years of closure of Sterlite Copper  has not changed for any  better. There is no evidence that the health conditions of the local people have improved in any way after the closure of Sterlite Copper.

This only proves  the fact that   Sterlite Copper has not caused any problem   and the unit has been sinned against rather than sinning.          

When cases were filed  more than once , the Green Tribunal / Courts have given verdict in favour of Sterlite Coper operating the  plant.

Tamil Nadu is a big loser :

All said and done, Tamil Nadu and India have not gained anything by the closure of the Sterlite Copper and only some  environmental activists   and some political parties have derived vicarious satisfaction by "successfully " ensuring the closure of Sterlite Copper.

Tamil  Nadu government is losing huge revenue that it was getting earlier, when Sterlite Copper was in operation.

Tamil Nadu government is   now targeting to achieve 1 trillion dollar economy in the coming years in the state. Operation of Sterlite Copper can significantly contribute to achieve this ambitious target.

The prospective project promoters in Tamil Nadu from outside Tamil Nadu or abroad may  think several times before investing in Tamil Nadu in chemical or allied projects, after seeing the bitter experience of Sterlite Copper.

It is reported that Vedanta group attempted to sell the Sterlite Copper unit but there were no takers with reasonable offer . Probably, this is due to the apprehension that Tamil Nadu government's attitude towards Sterlite copper could be counter productive and negative , for whatever reasons.

 Tamil Nadu government   should relook

The ball is   now clearly in the court of Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu government should  decide the future of Sterlite Copper,  by permitting operation of the unit, that would create confidence in the mind of investors about investing in large scale chemical, metallurgical and allied projects in Tamil Nadu.

Whatever that  has happened in the past,. Tamil Nadu government should urgently look into the feasibility of permitting Sterlite Copper to resume operation, taking a holistic and progressive view, in the larger interest of the state and the country.

If necessary, Tamil Nadu government should take the environmentalists and protestors into confidence by initiating discussions with them, explaining the need to operate Sterlite Copper unit and perhaps, put forth any pre condition to the management of Sterlite Copper in operating the plant, based on the views of cross section of stake holders.

Tamil Nadu government should realise that Tamil Nadu is  losing  income and opportunity due to closure of Sterlite Copper.

It is necessary to erase the impression amongst the investors that a group of agitators can bring down a large capacity plant by violence and intimidation.

Above all, the views of the local people in Tuticorin who have been demanding that Sterlite Copper should be allowed to resume operation must be heard by the Tamil Nadu government, since the agitation in the past have been carried out by the agitators in the name of " protecting the health and economy of Tuticorin region".

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )