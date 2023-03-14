Bangladesh welcomes Iranian-Saudi diplomatic ties

Bangladesh believes that this would contribute to reducing tension and conflict in the Gulf region, foster stability, and create the path for "durable and sustainable long-term peace

Bangladesh has warmly hailed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran in a major breakthrough announced in an agreement brokered by China.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists here Sunday night that Dhaka lauds China, Iraq and Oman for facilitating the negotiation, leading to the successful breakthrough which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue.

Wang Yi (C), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, attends a closing meeting of the talks between the Saudi delegation led by Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban (L), Saudi Arabia's Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor, and Iranian delegation led by Admiral Ali Shamkhani (R), Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

He also lauded the leadership of Saudi Arabia and Iran for this very positive development.

Bangladesh believes that this would contribute to reducing tension and conflict in the Gulf region, foster stability, and create the path for "durable and sustainable long-term peace for the betterment of the brotherly peoples in the Middle East region," he said.

Tehran and Riyadh announced an agreement in Beijing last Friday to restore their diplomatic ties.

[ Xinhua]