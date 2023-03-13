China launches new remote sensing satellite

[Xinhua] China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northwest region, on Monday.

The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:02 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The launch was the 466th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A new remote sensing satellite is launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 13, 2023. The satellite entered its planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)



