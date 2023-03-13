Photo: Meal Diplomacy — Julie’s Campaign

The USAID-WFP food will reach one million children across Sri Lanka this year.

March 13, 2023: This morning, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung visited the St. John Maha Vidyalaya, Colombo 15, to serve the morning meal to students. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) provide rice, fortified with folic acid and iron, and pulses to complement the Government of Sri Lanka’s school meal program in nearly 8000 schools across the island, US embassy in a press communiqué has noted.

“The USAID-WFP food will reach one million children across Sri Lanka this year. The school feeding project is among the more than $270 million in new support that the United States has announced over the last year to assist Sri Lankans in recovering from the economic crisis,” the statement added.

Several US ambassadors have previously served in Sri Lanka, but this is the first time we have someone who resembles the typical politicians in third world countries who constantly crave attention. In Sinhalese we say. "කන්න දීලා කියා පාන්න එපා" [Feed the hunger but don't brag] : Photo Courtesy: US Embassy in Colombo



