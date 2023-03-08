Famous Russian Women – Example for Us Today

Congratulations for women on occasion of the International Women Day

by Levan Dzhagaryan

On March 8 the International Women Day is celebrated in the World. The origins of this eve lays in the 19th century, when there were several movements for the rights of women, mostly in the western countries. After the October Revolution in Russia, this day was established as a state holiday to commemorate the women’s fight for their rights.

This day we congratulate all women in Russia and outside the country. It is a great tradition to present them tulips, to make some small but pretty things for them. We always love them, but it is a good occasion to demonstrate, to raise our feelings that are deep in our souls.

Chairperson of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko [Photo credit: iacis.ru]

And this day we would also like to tell you about women who have reached some heights and are well-known in Russia, and, maybe, all over the world. We are proud of them and state them as an example for everybody.

Valentina Tereshkova

Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova is a Russian engineer, member of the State Duma, and former Soviet cosmonaut. She is known for being the first and youngest woman in space, having flown a solo mission on the Vostok 6 on 16 June 1963. She orbited the Earth 48 times, spent almost three days in space, and remains the only woman to have been on a solo space mission. Before her selection for the Soviet space program, Tereshkova was a textile factory worker and an amateur skydiver. She joined the Air Force as part of the Cosmonaut Corps and was commissioned as an officer after completing her training. After the dissolution of the first group of female cosmonauts in 1969, Tereshkova remained in the space program as a cosmonaut instructor. She retired from the Air Force in 1997 having attained the rank of major general. Tereshkova was later elected in 2008 to her regional parliament, the Yaroslavl Oblast Duma. In 2011, she was elected to the national State Duma as a member of the ruling United Russia party and was re-elected in 2016 and 2021.

Valentina Matvienko

Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko is a Russian politician and diplomat serving as a Senator from Saint Petersburg and the Chairwoman of the Federation Council since 2011. Previously she was Governor of Saint Petersburg from 2003 to 2011. She was born in Western Ukraine, graduated from the Leningrad Institute of Chemistry and Pharmaceutics. Being a member of the Communist Party, she started her political career from the lowest ranks in the municipal councils in early 1980s, and then due to her talent was promoted as an Ambassador to Malta and Greece, and then gained other higher positions, serving in the Federal Government. In 2003 she became the first female governor of Saint Petersburg and made an enormous contribution to the development of the second Russian capital. During her rule the city became one of the leaders in foreign investments to the industry, and started to be one of the attraction points for international tourism. The most crucial development project was the Saint Petersburg dam that was completed in 2011. Later, she resigned from her posture, was elected to the Federal Council and became its first Chairwoman.

Maria Zakharova

Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova is a career diplomat, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first female Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian MFA. She is well-known in Russia and abroad for her participation in political talk shows on Russian television and for contributing commentary on sensitive political issues on social media. She is one of the most quoted Russian diplomats.

Margarita Simonyan

Margarita Simonovna Simonyan is a Russian journalist. She is the editor-in-chief of RT and “Rossiya Segodnya”. As a correspondent, she began her carrier in her homeland in Krasnodar region. She covered the counter-terrorist operation in Chechen Republic, and also serious flooding of the Krasnodar region, for her local television station, receiving an award for professional courage. In 2002, she became a regional correspondent for Russian federal “Rossiya” television channel and covered the 2004 Beslan school hostage crisis. She then moved to Moscow where she joined the Russian pool of Kremlin reporters. Mrs. Simonyan was the first vice-president of the Russian National Association of TV and Radio Broadcasters and a member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation. Simonyan was only 25 when for her talent she was appointed the editor-in-chief of RT (then known as Russia Today). She has numerous awards for her professional achievements.

Elizaveta Glinka

Elizaveta Petrovna Glinka was a Russian humanitarian worker and charity activist. She studied at the Russian National Research Medical Institute in Moscow, graduating in pediatric anesthesiology and later got her additional medical education in the US, where she studied palliative care. In 2007 she founded a humanitarian NGO “Spravedlivaya Pomoshch” (in English, “Fair Care”). The organization works to support terminally ill cancer patients, vulnerable and homeless people by providing medical supplies, financial and legal aid, and other essential services. In 2010, her foundation collected and distributed aid for victims of forest fires and in 2012, for those who lost their homes after floods in the Krasnodar region of Krymsk. Since November, 2012 Glinka was a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society Institutions and Human Rights (HRC). With the outbreak of the War in Donbass she became involved in evacuating the sick and injured children from the territory of the newly founded Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to the hospitals in Moscow or Saint Petersburg, where they could receive medical attention. It has been estimated that she travelled more than 20 times into conflict zones, and saved about 500 children. For her civil heroism she was decorated with numerous awards and the Russian state prize. Unfortunately, Elizaveta Glinka aged 54 died in the Russian Defense Ministry Tupolev Tu-154 crash on 25 December 2016, while travelling to Syrian Latakia to deliver medical supplies to Tishreen University Hospital.

Darya Dugina

Darya Alexandrovna Dugina was a Russian journalist, political scientist and activist. After graduating from the Moscow State University, she worked as a journalist, writing for RT and conservative channel “Tsargrad”. She was affiliated with the International Eurasian Movement, and worked for them as a political commentator. She was killed by Ukrainian terrorists in the Moscow region, while her car was exploded on the route to annual festival “Tradition”. Four months later she might have reached her 30 years.

Our dearest women! We use an occasion to congratulate you on Your Day! This congratulations are going from the very depth of our hearts! Remain being beautiful and inspire us for the further fulfilments in this hard but interesting life!

Levan Dzhagaryan is the Ambassador of Russia to Sri Lanka