United Nations: Sri Lanka urges to trickle corruption

Sri Lanka should also tackle underlying issues of corruption, transparency and accountability in governance, as well as entrenched impunity.

“In Sri Lanka, debilitating debt, and economic crisis, have sharply restricted people’s access to fundamental economic and social rights. Recovery policies will need to redress inequalities, and invest in social protections and other levers of economic resilience,” Global update to the UN Human Rights Council by Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said today.

“They should also tackle underlying issues of corruption, transparency and accountability in governance, as well as entrenched impunity. The reliance on draconian security laws, as well as the harassment and surveillance of civil society and victims, must end,” he said.

“My Office remains committed to supporting a genuine and comprehensive approach to transitional justice,” he added.