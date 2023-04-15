An Open Appeal to the President of Sri Lanka

As an umbrella body of 32 Hindu temples in the UK, our members are saddened and emotional about the decadence of Sri Lanka and further deterioration of its multilingual and religious pillars that are being structurally destabilised beyond redemption.

A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves. —Lao Tzu

We welcome President Ranil Wickramasinghe’s initiatives on national unity, accountability, and reconciliation – a mile stone effort to bring about a much-needed reconciliation in the ever-shrinking harmony between communities. We hope his effort will be sustained without being stalemated by the fortress of the un-accommodative hate machine that thrives in its sadistic crusade to undermine any effort for national reconciliation. Sadly, end of the war did not lay the foundation for lessons to be learnt to uphold the much-needed respect for diversity, tolerance, and law and order in the governance of Sri Lanka.

As an umbrella body of 32 Hindu temples in the UK, our members are saddened and emotional about the decadence of Sri Lanka and further deterioration of its multilingual and religious pillars that are being structurally destabilised beyond redemption. Unfortunately, these are being wantonly harmed to maintain the majoritarian Sinhala-Buddhist supremacy in a shallow sense that has burdened the very moral fabric of the nation of Sri Lanka.

The very Archaeological Department has become the lethal and unquestionable quango with inordinate powers to institutionally progress the distasteful mission of the hate minded politicians and the majoritarian religious bigots who does not subscribe to Buddha Dharma. Hindu temples have been systematically targeted by the hate driven Archaeological Department and the very department is able to cause untold misery by its Machiavellian conduct for the Hindu community in Sri Lanka and for the Diaspora community.

With the past few months the Aathi Shival temple of Kurunthur Malai, the ancient Mullaithivu Manatkerni Hindu temple, the deities of Tiricomalee Rajavanthan Malai, Nedunthive Vetti Arasan Fort, invasion of the Kannia holy wells, restriction of use of land owned by the recognised Thirukketheeswaram temple in Trincomalee, taking control of lands surrounding Nechiadi Iyanar temple surroundings etc., and many other sites in the Eastern and Western flank by the Archaeological Department must be seen as well-established political agenda to further marginalise the Hindu community in Sri Lanka.

We appeal to the President of Sri Lanka to take immediate steps to suspend the prejudicial Archaeological Department and create the conducive climate to strengthen his mission to build a hate-less, fearless and an able and accountable Sri Lanka for all living in Sri Lanka. Depoliticization of Buddhism is needed to strengthen the political will and if Thailand practicing Theravadha Buddhism exported from Sri Lanka could practice such controls, Sri Lanka too must learn lessons from it to free the nation from the harmful religious influences in politics.

Statement issued by the Federation of Saiva (Hindu) Temples UK