Arrest Made in Connection with Easter Sunday Attack After Intelligence Tip

The Kochchikade Police have reported that on Easter Sunday (April 9), they arrested the brother of Saharan Hasim's wife in the Kochchikade area of Negombo. Hasim was identified as the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attack. The suspect had been in remand custody for three and a half years on suspicion of being involved in the attack and was released on bail. According to the police, the suspect and his wife were arrested on suspicion based on an intelligence tip when they arrived at her parents' house. The suspect claimed that he was going to his wife's parents' house in Kochchikade after being informed by the Katupotha police. The arrested couple appeared before Negombo Acting Magistrate Nelson Kumaranayake and have been remanded until May 20th.





Police officers work at the scene at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. [Photo Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha ]



