Our Delhi Correspondent Elected as Governing Member of FCC South Asia

A noted international award-winning journalist, Ayanjit Sen, who is the Special Correspondent (India) of the Sri Lanka Guardian, has been elected as a governing committee member of the Foreign Correspondents Club (FCC) of South Asia, based in New Delhi, for a two-year term.

He has been a member of the club for the past 23 years and has also been a former treasurer. Mr Sen has earlier worked for the BBC and the CNN, has reported from many parts of the globe.

Senior journalist S Venkat Narayan, who is also the former Executive Editor of India Today, took over as the President of the club while Dr Waiel SH Awwad from the Syrian News Agency (SANA) took over as the vice president. Mr Prakash Nanda from The EurAsian Times, Canada is the new Club Secretary while the ARD German TV’s PM Narayanan is the new treasurer. Mr Tawqeer Hussain from the Yomiyuri Shimbun, Japan, has taken over the joint secretary of the club.

This club, established in 1958, has foreign and Indian journalists based in Delhi and they cover South Asia and Tibet for the leading newspapers, magazines, radio and television networks.