Protecting Identity and Unity: Why Macron Asks EU to Stand Up to American Hegemony

Editorial

“It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” – William Shakespeare, Julius Caesar

Congratulations, President Emmanuel Macron! He hit the nail on the head. He has taken another step towards confronting the decay of the West. Europe must wake up from its slumber, and Macron, one of the most intelligent politicians in modern Europe, like the recently retired Angela Merkel, is doing his best to awaken Europeans. The US, after destroying many places in East and West Asia, is now destroying Europe. The US’s power project peaked after the Cold War; since then, it has been deteriorating. To try to fix the problems, the US has exported conflicts and used violence against poor nations. It has manipulated the fundamentals of democracy and manifested consent. That was Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, a top enabler of the Modi government, urged Europeans to change their predisposition mindset, ‘Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems, he requested. Although Europeans have left bad legacies in Asia due to their colonization project, they have not done anything as terrible as what the US’s subsequent administrations have done to human civilization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in Guangdong on April 7, 2023 [ Photo Credit: Jacques Witt/ AFP via Getty Images]

Irony abounds in the American system as its leaders have failed to address internal issues in recent history. Instead of dealing with their own problems, they have created uncertainty in the rest of the world by funding “yes men” and “bootlickers” in other countries to help them gain more power. They have used propaganda and monopolized the media to brainwash the public and designate enemies as common foes. This has resulted in the robbing of our free minds and the insertion of disks to blind our liberty, yet the leaders boast about personal liberty.

President Macron has enlightened us and compelled us to face the truth behind this bitter picture. Neither France nor Europe can afford to accept the American agenda. The question we must ask ourselves is why should Europeans fight for someone else’s war? We should allow them to have their war on their own land, not on ours. In essence, President Macron is telling the Europeans, “The paradox would be that, overcome with panic, we may mistakenly believe we are just America’s followers. The worst thing we can do is think that we Europeans must become subservient on this issue (Taiwan) and simply follow the United States’ agenda and a Chinese overreaction”.

No doubt, Macron will have to fight; Europe is not a pure land without American proxies. This may cost him his political power, but he is determined to protect the European identity and its unity. What Macron is trying to say is something that everyone, including ordinary folks in the United States, must realize: Americans have paid enough and lost generations for hollow ideas of “unipolarity.” It is time for the Global West to acknowledge that their pursuit of power will no longer be successful, and Asians, Africans, Latin Americans, and even a majority of Europeans are standing against it. France led by President Macron, like many other countries, knows that the era of bullying by the Global West is over. That is why he is urging people not only to escape from the knife edge but also to protect the European identity and its unity. Wake up, Europe! Wake Up!!