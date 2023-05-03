China and Myanmar Strengthen Ties Through Increased Cooperation Across Multiple Industries

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said China is willing to strengthen communication with ministries and localities of Myanmar, and expand cooperation in agriculture, border trade and other fields, while strengthening support for Myanmar's economic development by focusing on the construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.

(Xinhua) -- China and Myanmar have agreed to deepen cooperation in various fields so as to promote the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

At a meeting with Myanmar's Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Than Swe here on Tuesday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said viewing its good-neighborly relations with Myanmar from a strategic perspective, China is willing to work with Myanmar to implement the important achievements during the Chinese leader's visit to Myanmar.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (R) shakes hands with Myanmar's Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Than Swe during their meeting in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on May 2, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

China respects Myanmar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly supports Myanmar in maintaining independence and political stability and achieving sustainable development, said the Chinese foreign minister.

China also supports Myanmar in exploring a development path with Myanmar characteristics that suits its national conditions and steadily advancing its political transition process, he said.

Qin said China is willing to strengthen communication with ministries and localities of Myanmar, and expand cooperation in agriculture, border trade and other fields, while strengthening support for Myanmar's economic development by focusing on the construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.

In addition, the Chinese side will implement its aid projects in Myanmar to support the Myanmar side in improving people's livelihood, and both sides should enhance people-to-people exchanges and deepen cultural heritage protection and religious exchanges, he said.

China is also willing to work with Myanmar and Bangladesh to promote the construction of the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh economic corridor, he added.

For his part, Than Swe said Myanmar firmly adheres to the one-China policy, supports China's Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and strongly supports China on issues concerning its core interests.

Myanmar is looking forward to working with China to deepen cooperation in such areas as agriculture, transportation, energy and connectivity, actively push forward landmark projects of the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor and implement more livelihood projects to benefit the two peoples, he said.

Myanmar is ready to work with China to safeguard security and stability in the border areas, and to promote the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh economic corridor with China and Bangladesh, he added.