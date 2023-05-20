China unveils name of first domestically-built large cruise ship

The name of China's first domestically-built large cruise ship was unveiled in Shanghai on Friday.





"Adora Magic City" aims to offer a unique and immersive cruise experience that seamlessly blends Eastern and Western cultures, with Shanghai serving as its home port in the inaugural season, according to details released at an event held by the municipal culture and tourism bureau and China State Shipbuilding Corporation Cruise Technology Development Co., Ltd. (CCTD).





This file photo taken in December 2022 shows "Adora Magic City" in Shanghai, east China. (China State Shipbuilding Corporation Cruise Technology Development Co., Ltd. /Handout via Xinhua)





Jointly designed and built by the CCTD and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., the cruise ship, measuring 323.6 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes, can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.





After the successful delivery of the cruise ship, an array of international routes will commence between the home port of Shanghai and neighboring countries serving as the destinations. In addition, medium and long-term routes will be launched to enhance cultural exchanges between China and other countries. (Xinhua)