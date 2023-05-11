Sri Lankan Origins Young Scientist to Join Nobel Laureate Meeting

It is noteworthy that Enakshi is the daughter of Travis Sinniah and Thiruni Ramanaden. Admiral Sinniah retired from his illustrious career as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Two researchers from the University of Queensland have been selected to participate in the 72nd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, which will take place in Germany in June. Dr Enakshi Sinniah, a Sri Lankan origins, from the Institute for Molecular Bioscience and Dr David Klyne from the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences will be among 635 young scientists from across the globe at this year’s event, which is focused on Medicine and Physiology.

Dr Enakshi Sinniah, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Institute for Molecular Bioscience [Credit: The University of Queensland ]

The Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, which has been held since 1951, provides early-career researchers with the opportunity to learn from and interact with 40 Nobel Laureates and exchange ideas and knowledge. Dr Sinniah is researching stem cells and cardiovascular development, while Dr Klyne is investigating the development of chronic pain and methods to prevent it.

The Australian Academy of Science (AAS), supported by the Science and Industry Endowment Fund (SIEF), is administering the fellowship that will allow Dr Klyne and Dr Sinniah to attend the distinguished event and participate in the SIEF Research Innovation Tour in Berlin. Additionally, the SIEF Research Innovation Tour will showcase some of Germany’s most advanced research and development facilities related to medicine and physiology.

It is noteworthy that Enakshi is the daughter of Travis Sinniah and Thiruni Ramanaden. Admiral Sinniah retired from his illustrious career as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.