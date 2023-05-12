Sri Lanka’s Anti-Corruption Bill faces opposition from Transparency International in Top Court

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) on Wednesday (May ‍10) filed a petition (SC SD 19/2023) with the Supreme Court, challenging the Anti-Corruption Bill, highlighting several key concerns.

While TISL welcomes the long-awaited Anti-Corruption Bill, TISL’s petition was filed challenging certain provisions of the law, on the basis that they are unconstitutional, considering that the law must be enacted in accordance with accepted international norms, whilst safeguarding fundamental rights ensured by the Constitution of Sri Lanka.





The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka is the highest court in Sri Lanka and the final judicial instance of record. [Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian]





TISL has challenged 37 Clauses of the Anti-Corruption Bill in total, including clause 28(3), 161 and 119. (Refer to the full petition on our website- https://www.tisrilanka.org/tisl-files-a-petition-with-the-supreme-court-challenging-the-anti-corruption-bill/





In its petition, TISL raises concerns that several provisions of the Bill are disproportionate and could have a chilling effect on whistleblowing, the right to information and the freedom of expression, and could affect the concepts of transparency and accountability.





The Attorney General has been named as the Respondent in this petition. Attorney-at Law Pulasthi Hewamanna appears for the petitioners with Attorneys-at-Law Githmi Wijenarayana, Fadhila Fairoze, Piumi Madhushani, Harini Jayawardhana, Lasanthika Hettiarachchi and Sankhitha Gunaratne, instructed by Attorney-at-Law Niluka Dissanayake.





The case will be taken up today (12th May) in the Supreme Court.