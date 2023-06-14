In a strong rebuttal to recent claims by the US Secretary of State regarding the presence of a Chinese spy base in Cuba, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, categorically dismissed the allegations as false and unfounded. Minister Parrilla emphasized that Cuba’s position on the matter was clear and unwavering.





Speaking at a press conference, Minister Parrilla denounced the assertions made by the US Secretary of State and underscored their alleged purpose: to serve as a pretext for maintaining the economic blockade against Cuba and the harsh measures of maximum pressure that have been enforced in recent years. These measures, which have faced increasing international opposition, include the demand to remove Cuba from the arbitrary list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.





The Cuban official stated unequivocally that Cuba poses no threat to the United States or any other nation. Instead, Minister Parrilla argued that it is the United States’ policies that endanger and punish the entire Cuban population on a daily basis. He highlighted the presence of numerous US military bases in the region, as well as the retention of a military base in Guantánamo, which Cuba considers to be illegally occupied territory against the will of its people.





Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba [ Photo: Cuban Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka]





Minister Parrilla went on to characterize the allegations as part of a wider disinformation campaign, reminiscent of past instances throughout the long history of US hostility towards Cuba. The Cuban government firmly rejected the claims and reaffirmed its commitment to sovereignty, while decrying the negative consequences that such unfounded accusations can have on diplomatic relations and regional stability.





As tensions rise between the United States and China, the Cuban government’s response to these allegations highlights its firm stance on defending its national integrity and refuting what it perceives as attempts to tarnish its international reputation. The statement by Minister Parrilla serves as a reminder that Cuba remains steadfast in its pursuit of peaceful cooperation and cooperation with nations across the globe.





It remains to be seen how this latest episode will impact the already strained relationship between the United States and Cuba, as well as the broader regional dynamics in the Americas. The international community will likely be closely monitoring developments and the responses from both sides, as accusations and counter-accusations continue to shape the geopolitical landscape.