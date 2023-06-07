Denouncing the Ukrainian Terror Act on Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant

On June 6 in the early morning, the Ukrainian artillery had shelled the dam of the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant, that resulted in destruction of the named dam and technological disaster. Before explosion, Kiev junta using the hydraulic structures on the upper banks of Dnieper, filled the Kakhovka water tank to the critical maximum to escalate the disaster as much as possible.The vast area of the Kherson and Zaporozhie regions of the Russian Federation, including the districts, occupied by Ukrainian forces, is situated in the zone of flooding.

Moreover, the same day Ukrainian tanks destroyed ammonia pipeline on the border of Kharkov oblast and Lugansk People’s Republic of Russia. The wind is blowing to Kupyansk and Kramatorsk.

The Kiev junta announced ‘counter-offensive’ according to the templates of its Anglo-Saxon sponsors is to start with a huge terror act, say destruction of a high-leveled hazardous technological units. In impotent malice unable to fight with the regular army Nazis do their favorite thing – terrorism. Even in the past Ukrainian terrorists announced aloud the plans to explode the named dam, and now we are witnessing the fulfilment of them. Nevertheless the most of water will pass in few days, the settlements will be polluted with silt and biomass starting to rot, and itmay lead to worsening of the sanitary situation in the region.





On October 21, 2022, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia, sent a letter to the UN SG regarding the named plans. The regular Ukrainian shelling of this plant and the Zaporozhie NPP together with western ‘concern on the Russian actions’ seems to be a mockery of the United Nations and the people living in Europe. The American ‘bigwigs’ are sure that the situation in Europe, especially in its Eastern part, is so far from their shores, so they encourage these terror acts, like previously did it in the Middle East with ISIS and other terror movements. Their moto is ‘divide et empera’.





These actions by the Kiev Nazi regime also underlines the essence of the “owners of Bankovaya street” in their greedy temptation to earn as much as they can on the death of the people and country they are declaring their motherland. They created an ecological disaster and are worthy to be commemorated in history as Eco-Nazi Terrorists.





As for the Western approaches, Russia attacked its own gas pipelines, miracle of the present – Crimean bridge, its own Zaporozhia NPP and the Kremlin, residence of the head of the State, as well. These ugly propaganda allegations provoke laughter from any adequate person.





We urge the International Community to condemn crimes of the Kiev Nazi regime.





We have no doubt that we will defeat this absolute evil and liberate our people from the captivity of these duplicitous monsters. Long live our warriors who are on the edge of the battle with the evil! Eternal memory for all those who had fallen!





A statement issued by Russian Embassy in Colombo