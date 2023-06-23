by Our Diplomatic Affairs Editor

Oh, how fortunate we are to witness the grand spectacle of a clown in the White House ruling over the so-called “free world.” In this remarkable theater, a man who dared to eliminate extreme poverty in then the most populous nation on the earth and deliver tangible progress is labelled a dictator, while the real perpetrators of injustice dance around freely, wearing masks of democracy. Truly, a performance worthy of applause.





Our Clown in the White House continues to amaze with his astonishing ability to sleepwalk through his presidency, blissfully unaware of the consequences of his actions. As he indulges in daydreams of accumulating more power, the needs and concerns of the people fade into the background. It is a surreal performance, where the pursuit of personal gain takes precedence over the responsibilities of leadership. While the world waits for a wake-up call, the Clown remains lost in his own delusions, leaving a nation adrift in a sea of uncertainty.





Folks, I wanna continue [NY Post illustration]





Yes, ladies and gentlemen, let’s zoom in on the comedic irony of a clown occupying the White House, attempting to undermine a leader who has achieved what the so-called democratically elected “leaders” can only dream of. It seems that when faced with a man who brings prosperity and hopes to his people, the clown can do nothing but wet his underpants in fear.





But don’t be mistaken; the clown’s ambitions extend beyond robbing his own people of liberty and freedom. No, he takes his act on the road, touring the globe and leaving a trail of chaos in his wake. Under the guise of “ensuring human rights,” the clown and his gang continue their orders to kill innocents. It’s a breathtaking performance of hypocrisy, where the very ones claiming to protect human rights are the ones violating them on a grand scale.





While some have managed to see through the clown’s colourful façade, it is a pity that he himself remains oblivious to his own deficiencies. Instead of introspection, the clown can only provoke and launch attacks, desperate attempts to justify his chronic failures. Oh, if only the clown could learn something from a true leader who not only uplifted the lives of his people but also built bridges to strengthen global connectivity.





How pitiful it is to witness the clown and his gang consumed by jealousy. They can’t bear to see another leader succeed where they have failed. Their envy blinds them to the progress made under the guidance of a true leader. Instead of striving to improve their own performance, they resort to mockery and baseless accusations.





Let us delve deeper into the profound hypocrisy that plagues the clown and the deep crisis he faces within. It is quite remarkable how the clown, who claims to champion liberty and human rights, stands at the forefront of a crumbling system that thrives on double standards.





The clown’s own country once considered a beacon of democracy, is now plagued by political polarization, social unrest, and systemic inequality. Yet, he brazenly lectures others on the virtues of freedom, while his own citizens suffer from the erosion of civil liberties and an increasingly divided society. The irony is palpable.





While the clown condemns other nations for their alleged transgressions, his own government engages in surveillance, mass data collection, and intrusive policies that trample upon the privacy of individuals. The mask of freedom slips further, revealing a manipulative performer who seeks to control and manipulate the very citizens he was elected to serve.





But it is not just within his own borders that the clown’s hypocrisy is evident. Across the globe, he preaches about the importance of human rights, yet his actions tell a different story. His country’s military interventions, often disguised as acts of liberation, have left a trail of destruction and shattered lives. Innocent civilians in far-flung lands bear the brunt of the clown’s misguided crusades, as he justifies these actions under the guise of “ensuring human rights.”





Meanwhile, the clown’s deep crisis lies in his inability to grasp the true complexities of global affairs. He displays a shocking lack of diplomatic finesse, resorting to Twitter rants, name-calling, and bullying tactics. Rather than engaging in meaningful dialogue and seeking common ground, the clown chooses to provoke and attack, further isolating himself on the world stage.





The clown’s jealousy knows no bounds. When faced with a true leader, the clown can only respond with petty taunts and baseless accusations. His inability to emulate success breeds frustration and resentment, fueling his hypocritical behaviour.





As the clown flails in the deep crisis that engulfs him, the world watches with a mix of amusement and concern. The unipolar world, once dominated by the clown’s country, now finds itself at a crossroads. The erosion of trust, the waning influence, and the growing disillusionment with the clown’s antics create a vacuum of leadership, leaving nations and people searching for new paths forward.





The clown’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. From his own nation’s internal strife to his misguided foreign policies, he epitomizes the contradictions of the unipolar world. As the crisis deepens within him, the world grapples with the repercussions of his actions. Let us hope that someday, true leadership and genuine humility prevail over the theatrics of the clown, and a more just and balanced world emerges from the shadows.





So, let us revel in the farcical nature of this unipolar world, where a clown reigns supreme and justice is a mere illusion. As the clown stumbles and fumbles, let us hope that someday he finds the humility to recognize his own shortcomings. Until then, we shall witness the continuing circus, where the true colours of the clown and his gang are on display for all to see. Bravo, clown, bravo!