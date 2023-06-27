Versatile deep-sea research vessel starts construction in Guangzhou

Construction of a multipurpose vessel for scientific deep-sea research and archaeological investigations has started in southern Chinese city Guangzhou.

The versatile patented vessel features functions including unrestricted water navigation, manned deep diving, deep sea exploration, comprehensive operation support, and heavy safety payloads. Scientists can use the ship to obtain samples and data for deep-sea geology research, environment, and life sciences.

Aerial photo taken on July 13, 2020 shows an expedition vessel in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

It can also offer disciplinary guidance and underwater operation support for deep-sea archaeology, said the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a funder of the vessel project.

The research institute also highlighted the vessel's ice-breaking ability for polar expeditions in summer, saying it can support manned/unmanned underwater operations in polar regions.

With a design length of 103 meters and a displacement of roughly 9,200 tonnes, the new ship has a maximum range of 15,000 nautical miles. It can accommodate 80 people on board.

It is scheduled to start operating at sea after completion in 2025.