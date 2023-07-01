Chinese companies lauded for helping develop Tanzanian capital

"Dodoma is developing very fast," commented a taxi driver on the way from the central bus station to the central business district in the Tanzanian capital of Dodoma.





(Xinhua) -- "Dodoma is developing very fast," commented a taxi driver on the way from the central bus station to the central business district in the Tanzanian capital of Dodoma.





The taxi driver, who identified himself as Amos, attributed the development of the capital to landmark structures constructed by Chinese companies.





Photo taken on June 25, 2023, shows a view of the Judiciary Square project in Dodoma, Tanzania. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)





"The construction of the landmark structures is not only changing the landscape of the capital, but also creating jobs for young people, and at the same time transferring technology to the youth," Amos said as he dropped off a team of Xinhua journalists at a hotel.





One of the landmark structures being built by CRJE (East Africa) Limited, a member of China Railway Group Limited, is the Judiciary Square, being overseen by the Judiciary of Tanzania.





Other icons built by CRJE in Dodoma include the parliament building and the Kambarage Tower, named after Tanzanian founding President Julius Kambarage Nyerere, which is used for office and business accommodation.





Daniel Wambura, 35, an environmental and safety officer, has been working with CRJE for the construction of the Judiciary Square.





He said the construction of the project has generated employment for more than 1,000 young people in the capital, adding that the Judiciary Square will be an attraction for Dodoma residents and foreigners seeking legal services.





Tanzanians employed by CRJE during the construction have been able to acquire technology used by the Chinese company. "Working for CRJE on a big project like this is a rare opportunity for me because I have gained massive experience in managing safety issues in construction works," said Wambura.





He voiced his hope that the Tanzania-China relationship will be heightened to enable the local youth to gain more knowledge and skills in construction works.





Xie Xiang, CRJE project manager for the construction of the Judiciary Square, said the construction of the project in Dodoma demonstrates the Tanzanian government's determination and confidence to develop Dodoma, which heralds a great development in various fields such as infrastructure and people's livelihood in the future.





Xie added that Chinese enterprises have continued to make efforts to construct government office buildings, municipal roads, and agricultural irrigation systems.





He said the future development prospect of Chinese enterprises like CRJE in Dodoma is promising.





John Kyara, who has been working with CRJE for five years since 2018, said working with such a giant company has enhanced his professional experience, technology advancement, and proficiency in project management.





Kyara, 32, a quantity surveyor, has for the past two years been attached with CRJE for the construction of the Dodoma Science and Technology College, a project covering 19,000 square meters and including an administrative building, a teaching building and practical training workshops. Once completed, it will serve about 1,500 students.





Kyara said the project will contribute to the development of social welfare through the provision of education for the betterment of the industrial revolution, which will accelerate social and economic development in the region.





Lu Chunbao, CRJE project manager for the construction of the Dodoma Science and Technology College, located in the Nala area of Dodoma, said the project is an important part of Tanzania's National Skills Development Strategy and will be an important contribution to the economic development of the region and beyond.





"As for the future, I believe that Tanzania's economy is active and the country's development is very dynamic, and there will be more and more infrastructure projects," Lu said.