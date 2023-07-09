Chinese shipping firm to deploy 5 vessels on Northern Sea Route to Russia

Chinese company New Shipping Line will provide five ice class vessels for transportation along the The Chinese business, New Shipping Line, will provide five ice-class vessels for transportation along the Northern Sea Route, with the ships travelling between China and Russia, weather permitting. The shipping period may also be extended until November, the company's representative Jing Ke told journalists on Friday.

The Northern Sea Route is the shortest maritime route between European Russia and the Far East on Russia's territorial waters, with a total length of 5,600km.

Photo Credit: SputnikInt



