



In a document released by Senator Charles Grassley, an FBI informant’s explosive claims have emerged, suggesting that Hunter Biden was hired by Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings to utilize his father’s influence in protecting the company from various issues, including investigations into corruption. According to the FD-1023 confidential human source report, the informant reported on a meeting where a top Burisma official, Vadim Pojarskii, allegedly declared the company’s hiring of Hunter Biden to safeguard their interests through his father, who was Vice President at the time.





The informant further stated that Burisma had requested Hunter Biden’s assistance in removing the top Ukrainian prosecutor, Victor Shokin, who was actively investigating the firm for corruption and obstructing Burisma’s efforts to acquire a U.S. company. The report claims that Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, mentioned being “coerced” into paying the Bidens and estimated the payment at $10 million.





President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP





It’s worth noting that Joe Biden has admitted to pressuring Ukraine to fire Prosecutor Victor Shokin in 2015 and 2016 by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees. However, Biden has vehemently denied that the action was taken to benefit his son’s company.





The FD-1023 document indicates that the informant had been reporting these concerns since 2017, raising questions about the timing and handling of the information.





In response to the document’s release, the White House spokesperson, Ian Sams, issued a statement accusing congressional Republicans of persistently pushing debunked claims about the Bidens for political gains. Sams emphasized that these claims had been scrutinized by various entities, including the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, and during a full impeachment trial of the former President, all of which found the claims to lack credibility.





This revelation adds further fuel to the long-standing controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s involvement with Burisma Holdings during his father’s tenure as Vice President. With conflicting statements and ongoing debates, news organizations are urged to thoroughly fact-check and verify the information to provide the public with accurate and reliable reporting.