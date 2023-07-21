People’s Movements From Africa Debate the Crisis of Capitalism and Socialist Alternatives

On July 17, 200 delegates from progressive organizations, political parties, people’s movements, and trade unions across Africa gathered in Bela-Bela, South Africa for the “Dilemmas of Humanity: Pan African Dialogues to Build Socialism” conference.

The delegates are deliberating the challenges that capitalism poses for working people, and are advancing proposals of action to build socialism “within our lifetime.”





The conference is part of the Dilemmas of Humanity process and is one of several regional conferences ahead of the 3rd International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa in October, which is organized by the International Peoples’ Assembly.





The movements and organizations represented at the conference have been at the frontlines of the struggle for land, for the dignity of the working class in the face of poverty wages and neoliberal austerity, and the fight for self-determination and sovereignty.





Hosted by Pan Africanism Today, the conference will bring together almost 40 organizations from 17 countries, including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG), and the Socialist Party of Zambia, as well as social and peasant movements including Abahlali baseMjondolo from South Africa and Mtandao wa Vikundi vya Wakulima Tanzania from Tanzania.





“It is important for progressive anti-imperialist forces around the world to meet and strategize, to think through these changes,” Kwesi Pratt Jr., General Secretary of the SMG, told Peoples Dispatch. “And to develop a means of solidarity and a means of activating our struggles until final victory.”





