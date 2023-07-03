Sri Lanka: The Unbelievable Wisdom of Cardinal Ranjith

by Hitha Honda Albert

Oh, brace yourselves, ladies and gentlemen, for we are about to witness the profound wisdom and political expertise of none other than Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith. In a recent display of his unparalleled insight, the Cardinal has graced us with his opinion on the President, calling him a “day dreamer” lacking the wisdom to govern our beloved country. Oh, how fortunate we are to have such a wise seer among us! Cardinal for President: Come on, folks! Let’s unite and rally!





Who needs evidence or facts when we have the infallible judgment of a Cardinal? Who needs to discuss the unfortunate incidents that occurred within the hallowed walls of the Vatican, where one Cardinal’s incompetence in crucial theological matters did not hinder their rise to becoming a top enabler in the Church led by the Pope? Let us not forget the holy soul of the great Tissa Balasuriya, a towering figure and genuine social reformer whose life was unjustly destroyed by the notorious ‘pandamkaraya,’ now attempting to enlighten us on the art of governance. Oh, how holy, molly, and jolly it all seems! Dear Lord, the very man who once donned a crimson satakaya stained with the blood of power games, now sanctimoniously speaks of justice and a rule-based society.





Sri Lanka's Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cradinal Ranjith [File Photo]





But wait, there’s more! The Cardinal’s foray into politics is truly a sight to behold. It is not only laughable but downright entertaining to witness his transformation of the Catholic Church in Colombo into a campaign office for a political party. Move aside, Vatican, the Cardinal is here to show us what true political maneuvering looks like!





Now, dear readers, one might wonder if the Cardinal has his sights set on a bigger prize: the presidency itself. Is he secretly vying for the highest office in the land? Is this all an elaborate plot to ascend to the throne and rule with his divine wisdom? Oh, the speculation is simply too exciting to handle!





And let’s not forget the burning question: How would the Pope view all this? We can only imagine the Holy Father’s astonishment at the Cardinal’s extraordinary political acumen. Surely, the Pope is overjoyed to witness the church’s transformation into a political battleground. It must be a source of immense pride for the Holy See!





Now, one might question whether the Cardinal needs advice from a psychoanalyst. After all, his recent actions and statements suggest an alarming pursuit of personal vendettas. But let us not worry, for surely it is divine intervention at play. Could it be that God himself is intentionally driving the Cardinal to madness? Who are we to question the divine plan?





Oh Holy son of the Lord, we are blessed to have Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith in our midst, gracing us with his infinite wisdom and political prowess. His unyielding pursuit of personal agendas and the transformation of the church into a political battleground are truly remarkable. Let us all stand in awe of the holy son of the holy father, for he is the epitome of rationality and enlightenment. Long live the Cardinal’s political dreams, for they will surely lead us to an enlightened utopia!





By the way, Your Eminence, before I leave, I have one question. Many people were surprised by your outspoken response to the Easter Sunday attacks by extremist individuals in 2019. I was curious, what led you to miss that holy Sunday mass? Did you receive an early warning?